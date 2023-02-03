Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

GOLD stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

