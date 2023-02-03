Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.11.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$34.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

