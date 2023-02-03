Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
LON:BEG opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £222.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.27.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.