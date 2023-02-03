Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

LON:BEG opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £222.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.27.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

