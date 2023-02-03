BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.79) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,901.52.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.6 %

BHP Group Profile

BHP opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.