Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $170.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

