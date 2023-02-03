BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $168.00 by UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $168.00 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

