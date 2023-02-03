BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.9 %

BioNTech stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.15.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

