BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

PARXF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

