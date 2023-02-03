BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

