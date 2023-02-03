Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

