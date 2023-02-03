Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after buying an additional 168,490 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BRDG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $435.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

