Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,034,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

