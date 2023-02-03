Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $41.27. Brinker International shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 566,458 shares trading hands.
The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.
Brinker International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
