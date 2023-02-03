Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $41.27. Brinker International shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 566,458 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.