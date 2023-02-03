British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.32 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

