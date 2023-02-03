Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $15.56

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

CNK opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

