Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $24.22

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $2,980,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 24.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.