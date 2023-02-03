Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price at $3.31

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELROF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

