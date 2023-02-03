Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $127.14

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Globe Life by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 116,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.