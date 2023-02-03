Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $127.14

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.14.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
