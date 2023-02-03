Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price at $153.83

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAKSY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

