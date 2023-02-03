Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Target Price at $235.75

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

MTUAY stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

