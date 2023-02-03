Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $50.40

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

