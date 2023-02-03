Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $34.17

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.51.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

