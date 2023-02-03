Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $51.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

