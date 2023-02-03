Brokers Issue Forecasts for Disco Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disco’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Disco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

