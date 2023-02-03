Brokers Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$197.29 million during the quarter.

New Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities downgraded New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.36.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

