Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.