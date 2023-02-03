Brokers Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AX opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

