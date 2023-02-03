Brokers Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $294.08.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

