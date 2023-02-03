Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

