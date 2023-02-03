Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 274 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.56.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.