Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

