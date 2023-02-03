Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

