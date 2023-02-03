Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.