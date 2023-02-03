Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after acquiring an additional 177,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.