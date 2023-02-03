Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,174 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.

