Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 112.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $282.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $282.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

