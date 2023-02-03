Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.