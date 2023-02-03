Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

