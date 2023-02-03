Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

CAG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

