Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

