Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

