Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $24.12 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

