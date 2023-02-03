Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 549,509 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

