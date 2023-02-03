Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

