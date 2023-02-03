Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after buying an additional 1,631,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.