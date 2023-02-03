Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
CHKP opened at $128.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
