Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 242,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 2.4 %

CLX opened at $141.00 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

