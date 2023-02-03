Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 532 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 113.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $109.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

