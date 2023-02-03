Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 597 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.71 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.11%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

