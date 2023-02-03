Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its 200 day moving average is $238.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.